Super League’s Hull KR continue impressive investment with the appointment of Hull City businessman

HULL KR have continued their stellar off-field recruitment with the appointment of MKM Building Supplies founder and Hull City investor David Kilburn.

Kilbur joins the recently appointed, James McNicol alongside Chair Paul Sewell, the club’s Chief Executive, Paul Lakin, and Robins’ owner Neil Hudgell.

After founding MKM Building Supplies in 1995, Kilburn has grown the business to become the UK’s fastest growing builders’ merchant with over 100 branches, operating the length and breadth of the UK.

The is excited by the opportunity to leave his mark on East Hull and told the Hull KR website: “I see joining the board of Hull KR as a real privilege. As someone who’s not been a fan of Rugby League previously, this is an opportunity for me to understand the game and help see if I can lift the Robins into being the team at the top again.”

“Joining the Board of Hull KR is an opportunity to help create something really special on the East side of the city. As MKM, we have been supporting Hull City Football Club for over 20 years, and it’s time we had a presence closer to our base in the East to compliment it. Big changes are coming to how the league is run, and I’m excited by the plans the club has in embracing them.”

“When Paul Sewell asked me if I was interested in joining the board, I was flattered but I reminded him that I’m a football man. However, he soon convinced me that I could contribute, and that he and the rest of the board had plans to take the club on a journey of success. I’m really looking forward to getting involved and understanding much more about the club, and the opportunity to help with its future.”

Hull KR Chair Paul Sewell is delighted to capture and attract such a leading business figure to the club.

“David Kilburn is one of the outstanding entrepreneurs and business people of his generation. He has been an associate and friend for over 40 years, so I know he will bring experience, wisdom and balance to our new board.

“We feel this a great start to the recruitment of our board, and we will add more to create a team working together as one. Discussions with others, to give us the balance we need, are progressing well, and we anticipate to be able to make further announcements shortly.

“Alongside James, we are all delighted that they have chosen to join us, and we can’t wait to get cracking in February.”