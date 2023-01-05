The tallest forward to ever play in Super League could make return to rugby league despite recent exit from Catalans Dragons

THE tallest forward to ever play in Super League could make a surprise return to rugby league despite his recent exit from Super League side Catalans Dragons.

Standing at an incredible 6 ft 9 which makes him the tallest player ever in the summer game, Corentin Le Cam left the Catalans Dragons at the end of the 2022 Super League season when his contract ran out.

But, whilst his departure from Catalans was surprising, it was perhaps even more of a shock that Le Cam left rugby league altogether after making 11 appearances for the Dragons in two seasons and earning four France caps at the most recent Rugby League World Cup.

Instead, the 23-year-old, who hails from the Perpignan area, has joined Ceret Rugby Union side in a bid to make his name in the 15-man code.

However, before Le Cam made that move to Ceret, he was the subject of interest from a top Championship club the man himself revealed to League Express.

That Championship club wasn’t Toulouse which suggests that Le Cam was on the radar of a second-tier English side battling at the top of the table.

Although his move to Ceret is a kick in the teeth for rugby league, Le Cam could yet return to the 13-man code – if things do not work out in the 15-man code.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make it in rugby union and if it doesn’t work out I’m thinking of coming back to rugby league,” Le Cam told League Express.

“If that happens, why can’t I make it back in Super League?”

Le Cam was one of a number of players that departed the Stade Gilbert Brutus at the culmination of the 2022 season following a disappointing end to the year, with his former teammate Mathieu Cozza joining Featherstone Rovers and others such as Dean Whare and Benjamin Jullien signing for French rugby league side Pia.