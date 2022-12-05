Super League’s Hull KR launch brilliant new hotline for individuals struggling with health issues

HULL KR Foundation have launched ‘Red Alert’, the Foundations’ new hotline to support individuals struggling with their mental and physical health within the local community.

The club’s new hotline number will be contactable 365 days of the year so those in need can always find support with whatever they are struggling with.

The Robins will also be making ‘Befriending Calls’ as part of the club’s campaign, calling supporters over the age of 60, in order to support to the local and wider community.

The ‘Red Alert’ campaign will allow Hull KR Foundation to support existing participants of its various projects to help prevent residents becoming lonely, isolated or experiencing poor mental health.

The project will see the Foundation workforce and volunteers introduce further support and provision to its residents such as a phone and email service to maintain connectivity and ongoing communication alongside health and wellbeing support via place-based exercise, nutrition programmes and continued production of children’s resources with a focus on education and mental wellbeing.

Through the club’s hotline, we can direct people to different support groups or projects that can benefit their physical and mental health. This could be Hull KR Foundation projects or outside organisations that will be better suited to supporting those who ring the hotline or those who call the hotline directly.

Hull KR Foundation CEO, Craig Shepherd, said: “During times of hardship it is important that we continue to support the local communities as much as possible and this campaign will enable us to further develop our community outreach in one of the most deprived areas of the UK where vulnerable families need our support now more than ever.”