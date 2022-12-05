Super League Try of the Season contenders revealed as Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils stars fight for title

THE Super League Try of the Season contenders have been revealed as those such as Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils stars fight for the title.

The top ten Betfred Super League contenders were revealed on the governing body’s social media Twitter account – and they are ten absolute crackers!

From Bevan French’s incredible effort for Wigan Warriors’ away win at Salford Red Devils to Salford’s own Brodie Croft finishing off a wonderful Tim Lafai break, from Jonny Lomax cantering over after sublime work by St Helens’ Joe Batchelor to Castleford Tigers’ starlet winger Jason Qareqare breaking and sprinting from 70 metres, there were some brilliant pieces of skill on show during 2022.