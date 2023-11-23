Super League’s new arrivals for 2024 profiled

ANOTHER season means another batch of new arrivals to Super League from overseas. Here are the signings announced so far ahead of 2024.

ELIE EL-ZAKHEM

Club: Castleford Tigers

Position: Backrower

Date of birth: 17/4/1998

Signed from: Sydney Roosters

NRL appearances: 0

What’s the story? At last year’s World Cup, El-Zakhem featured in all four Lebanon matches, scoring twice. He’s yet to play first-grade, despite being on the books of Canterbury, Parramatta and the Roosters. This year he helped North Sydney Bears reach the NSW Cup final.

What does he say? “I never wanted to play professionally to begin with but just fell in love with it. I’ve been playing reserve grade for the past five years or so… It’ll be pretty good to showcase my talent in Super League.”

SYLVESTER NAMO

Club: Castleford Tigers

Position: Prop

Date of birth: 26/8/2000

Signed from: North Queensland Cowboys

NRL appearances: 0

What’s the story? At 110kg, Namo will certainly add size and Papua New Guinean power to the Castleford pack. He impressed for the Kumuls at last year’s World Cup, particularly against Tonga. Namo signed for North Queensland on a train-and-replacement contract afterwards, but is yet to play above Queensland Cup level.

What does he say? “I can’t wait to make the most out of it. I’ll be going onto the field to run hard, tackle hard and do my job.”

NIXON PUTT

Club: Castleford Tigers

Position: Backrower

Date of birth: 3/3/1996

Signed from: Central Queensland Capras

NRL appearances: 0

What’s the story? At 27, a first-grade contract has been a long time coming for Putt. He holds 14 caps for PNG, including two in the recent Pacific Bowl, but has never been on the books of an NRL club, instead being a Queensland Cup regular with PNG Hunters, Norths Devils, and Central Queensland.

What does he say? “It’s like my dream come true. I’ve been playing in the (Queensland) Cup for the past seven years, but I have not had any call-ups for NRL trials.”

JAYDEN NIKORIMA

Club: Catalans Dragons

Position: Stand-off

Date of birth: 5/10/1996

Signed from: Melbourne Storm

NRL appearances: 9

What’s the story? Younger brother of Kiwi star Kodi, Nikorima was tipped for greatness himself as a youngster but admits he fell into the wrong habits. Sacked by the Roosters after a drugs scandal, he received a career lifeline from Melbourne but only played two NRL games in two years.

What do they say? “Having coached him as a young 20-year-old with the Roosters, I have seen first-hand his outstanding attacking abilities,” said Catalans head coach Steve McNamara.

TARIQ SIMS

Club: Catalans Dragons

Position: Backrower

Date of birth: 9/2/1990

Signed from: Melbourne Storm

NRL appearances: 236

What’s the story? Sims is the most experienced Super League addition after a 13-year NRL career with North Queensland, Newcastle, St George Illawarra and Melbourne. He played Origin for New South Wales as recently as 2022 and is the third Sims to move north – older brother Ashton played for Warrington and Toronto, and younger sibling Korbin for Hull KR.

What does he say? “My desire to compete and challenge myself both on and off the field is motivating to me, and I believe being at Catalans will do that.”

BAYLEY SIRONEN

Club: Catalans Dragons

Position: Backrower

Date of birth: 23/12/1996

Signed from: New Zealand Warriors

NRL appearances: 80

What’s the story? Sironen joins older brother Curtis of St Helens by moving to Super League, and ex-Villeneuve father Paul by moving to France. After Wests and South Sydney spells, he helped the Warriors reach an NRL preliminary final last season, missing only three games.

What do they say? “He’s been a bit of an unsung hero. You need guys like that in your team who come out, do a job, and do it well,” said Dylan Walker of Sironen’s role off the bench for the Warriors last season.

ADAM CLUNE

Club: Huddersfield Giants

Position: Scrum-half

Date of birth: 8/6/1995

Signed from: Newcastle Knights

NRL appearances: 47

What’s the story? Clune found himself frozen out of the Knights’ first team last term, not playing an NRL game until August. The late bloomer earned a degree in law and finance before making his first-grade debut at the age of 24 with St George Illawarra.

What do they say? “He is the organisational playmaker that we sorely missed last year and he will now complement our team perfectly,” said Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson.

THOMAS DEAKIN

Club: Huddersfield Giants

Position: Hooker

Date of birth: 16/2/2002

Signed from: Sydney Roosters

NRL appearances: 0

What’s the story? Oldham-born but Aussie-raised, Deakin returns to England to replace the retired Nathan Peats at Huddersfield. A national boxing champion in his youth, he has been with the Roosters since Under-13s and played in the NSW Cup for the past three years.

What does he say? “I went to watch Ian Watson’s team (Salford) play against St Helens in the Grand Final (in 2019)… They did something special. So when I heard that Huddersfield wanted me, it’s an opportunity I jumped at.”

JACK MURCHIE

Club: Huddersfield Giants

Position: Backrower

Date of birth: 26/6/1997

Signed from: Parramatta Eels

NRL appearances: 45

What’s the story? Murchie played just five games for the Eels last season and was released with a year of his deal remaining to join Huddersfield. Six foot four and 105kg, the powerful forward showed promise previously with New Zealand Warriors.

What do they say? “He was killing it (at the Warriors) as a high-scoring forward who could bust the line and create opportunities for others as well as himself, including defensively, where his work ethic is great,” said Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson.

HERMAN ESE’ESE

Club: Hull FC

Position: Prop

Date of birth: 7/9/1994

Signed from: Dolphins

NRL appearances: 129

What’s the story? Ese’ese spent eight years in the NRL with five different sides, most recently the Wayne-Bennett led Dolphins in their first campaign. He has represented both Samoa and New Zealand internationally, debuting against England for both, in the 2017 World Cup and 2018 Denver Test respectively.

What does he say? “Tony (Smith) will get the best football out of me. My uncle Ali Lauiti’iti played under Tony at Leeds and says he is the best coach he’s ever played under.”

JAYDEN OKUNBOR

Club: Hull FC

Position: Backrower

Date of birth: 2/3/1997

Signed from: Canterbury Bulldogs

NRL appearances: 45

What’s the story? Sacked by the Bulldogs in 2020 for an alleged sexual relationship with a schoolgirl he met at a club-organised school visit, before successfully appealing against his contract termination. The six-foot-five forward can play as far out as the wing, where he began his career.

What do they say? “He has a big frame with good speed and a good offload game, so I think he has all of the attributes to develop well here,” said Hull coach Tony Smith.

FRANKLIN PELE

Club: Hull FC

Position: Prop

Date of birth: 18/12/2000

Signed from: Canterbury Bulldogs

NRL appearances: 7

What’s the story? The New Zealand-born forward settled in Sydney and played one game for Cronulla in 2021 before switching to Canterbury. An uncompromising, 120kg ball-carrier – he reportedly weighed close to 140kg at the age of 20 – Pele will be one of Super League’s heaviest players.

What does he say? “There’s not much going through my head when I carry the ball… It’s pretty much automatic for my brain to shut down in that moment. I get the ball and just think ‘it’s time to go’.”

LACHIE MILLER

Club: Leeds Rhinos

Position: Fullback

Date of birth: 14/8/1994

Signed from: Newcastle Knights

NRL appearances: 19

What’s the story? Leeds are putting their fullback eggs in Miller’s basket after releasing Richie Myler and Luke Hooley. The former Olympian, with Australia’s rugby sevens team in Tokyo, has only spent two seasons as a top-grade Rugby League player with Cronulla and Newcastle.

What do they say? “He is a quick, broken-field runner who is gaining in experience all the time having come across to League from rugby union later in his career,” said Leeds head coach Rohan Smith.

PAUL MOMIROWSKI

Club: Leeds Rhinos

Position: Centre

Date of birth: 19/7/1996

Signed from: Sydney Roosters

NRL appearances: 60

What’s the story? An NRL Grand Final winner with Penrith in 2021, Momirowski is a strong centre and a regular try-scorer (26 in 60 NRL games). He made history by being involved in the NRL’s first-ever season-loan swap, spending 2020 with Melbourne while Harry Grant moved to Wests.

What does he say? “I have had the privilege of playing in some great teams in the NRL and I believe in always looking for ways to grow.”

LACHLAN FITZGIBBON

Club: Warrington Wolves

Position: Backrower

Date of birth: 5/1/1994

Signed from: Newcastle Knights

NRL appearances: 119

What’s the story? Fitzgibbon has left his local club Newcastle for the first time after over a decade in the club ranks and nine seasons as an NRL first-teamer. A strong-running, six-foot-four forward, both his uncle and grandfather were Labor Party MPs.

What does he say? “How important the club is to the people of Warrington really resonated with me. I’m from a town over here in Newcastle and it’s full of passionate people who love their footy.”

ZANE MUSGROVE

Club: Warrington Wolves

Position: Prop

Date of birth: 26/3/1996

Signed from: St George Illawarra

NRL appearances: 73

What’s the story? New Zealand-born but capped once by Samoa, 110kg Musgrove adds size to the Warrington pack plus experience with South Sydney (playing alongside new Wolves head coach Sam Burgess), Wests and St George Illawarra. He played for the Maori All Stars against the Australian Indigenous All Stars in 2021.

What does he say? “I’m only 27 and I reckon my best footy is still in front of me. I’m looking to come over, stamp my authority and be successful for Warrington under Sam.”

RODRICK TAI

Club: Warrington Wolves

Position: Centre

Date of birth: 21/12/1998

Signed from: PNG Hunters

NRL appearances: 0

What’s the story? Tai has only played as high as Queensland Cup level with the Hunters but has impressed on the international stage. After playing all four of their games at last year’s World Cup, he was part of their Pacific Bowl-winning team at the start of this month.

What do they say? “With Rodrick we’ve got an explosive and dynamic centre who can break lines and is a threat with the ball,” said Warrington director of rugby Gary Chambers.

GUESS WHO’S BACK…

There are also six players making their return to Super League after spells down under.

JOSH SIMM

Club: Castleford Tigers

Position: Winger

Date of birth: 27/2/2001

Signed from: Wynnum Manly Seagulls

NRL appearances: 0

SL appearances: 24

What’s the story? After eight tries in 23 Queensland Cup appearances for Wynnum, Simm is back in Super League one year on from his St Helens release.

FA’AMANU BROWN

Club: Hull FC

Position: Hooker

Date of birth: 24/12/1994

Signed from: Newcastle Knights

NRL appearances: 56

SL appearances: 0

What’s the story? Brown has come some way since spending a season with Featherstone in 2021, helping Samoa to the World Cup final and then playing in New Zealand’s recent Pacific Cup triumph over Australia.

PETA HIKU

Club: Hull KR

Position: Fullback

Date of birth: 4/12/1992

Signed from: North Queensland Cowboys

NRL appearances: 201

SL appearances: 4

What’s the story? Hiku has sights on a longer stay in England – and the vacant Hull KR fullback jersey – after a short stint in 2017 brought ten tries in eleven Warrington appearances.

MATT FRAWLEY

Club: Leeds Rhinos

Position: Scrum-half

Date of birth: 24/12/1994

Signed from: Canberra Raiders

NRL appearances: 53

SL appearances: 21

What’s the story? Leeds will hope to see the best of Frawley, who has spent the past four seasons with Canberra since an underwhelming 2019 battling relegation at Huddersfield.

KRUISE LEEMING

Club: Wigan Warriors

Position: Hooker

Date of birth: 7/9/1995

Signed from: Gold Coast Titans

NRL appearances: 10

SL appearances: 173

What’s the story? Leeming’s departure from Leeds earlier this year was a shock but, following ten appearances for Gold Coast and another six for Tweed Seagulls in the Queensland Cup, the England international has joined Wigan.

LUKE THOMPSON

Club: Wigan Warriors

Position: Prop

Date of birth: 27/4/1995

Signed from: Canterbury Bulldogs

NRL appearances: 42

SL appearances: 154

What’s the story? One of England’s premier forwards is back in Super League as two-time Grand Final winner Thompson crosses the St Helens-Wigan divide after four years in the NRL.

