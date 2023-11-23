Bradford Bulls make bold decision to scrap dual-registration with Super League clubs for 2024

BRADFORD BULLS have made the bold decision to scrap dual-registration with Super League clubs ahead of the 2024 Championship season.

The Bulls were beneficiaries of an agreement with Leeds Rhinos in 2023 which saw the likes of Luis Roberts, Leon Ruan and Liam Tindall get extra gametime.

However, the same will not be true of 2024 with Bradford deciding not to enter into a similar deal for next season with a top flight club.

The club released this statement earlier: “This decision was carefully reached by the club’s leadership and coaching team after receiving several expressions of interest from Super League clubs, who all recognised the benefits of forging such a relationship with the Bulls.

“The decision reflects the club’s ongoing commitment towards developing and maximising the potential of their own young players and gives them the opportunity to have first grasp on a first team shirt.

“The club is open to dual registration with other Championship or League One clubs should it benefit all concerned parties and as such will review this on an ongoing basis.”

It’s an exciting time to be a Bradford fan as the club looks to continue to improve on and off the field under IMG’s guidance.

