Super League’s Round 2 fixtures to support Mose Masoe

Betfred Super League is set to come together and show its support for Mose Masoe across the Easter Weekend’s Round 2 fixtures.

The six games, all live on Sky Sports, will see two of Masoe’s former clubs meet, with Hull KR playing St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday 1 April (8:15pm KO).

Full details of the how fans can support Mose, who faces a long rehabilitation, will be announced by Super League ahead of the start of the season.

The other games in Round 2, which will all be played behind closed doors at the Totally Wicked Stadium, start on Easter Thursday with Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity (6pm).

Good Friday sees a further two games with Warrington Wolves taking on Leigh Centurions (12:45pm KO) before Leeds Rhinos play Castleford Tigers (3pm).

The round concludes on Easter Saturday with Salford Red Devils v Hull FC (12:45pm KO) and Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (3pm KO).

Super League Executive Chairman, Robert Elstone said: “Mose Masoe’s remarkable spirit and determination provides inspiration for all us.

“As he moves into the next phase of his life and continues his rehabilitation, it is fitting that Super League clubs, players and fans thank Mose for everything he has given to the game, and help support him and his family in the future.”

Betfred Super League Round fixtures (live on Sky Sports from the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens);

THURSDAY 1 APRIL

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity, 6pm (Sky Sports Arena & Main Event)

Hull KR v St Helens, 8.15pm (Sky Sports Arena & Main Event)

FRIDAY 2 APRIL

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Centurions, 12.45pm (Sky Sports Arena)

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers, 3pm (Sky Sports Arena)

SATURDAY 3 APRIL

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC, 12.45pm (Sky Sports Arena)

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons, 3pm (Sky Sports Arena)