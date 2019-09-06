Super Salford reach seventh heaven

Salford made it seven league wins on the bounce as they secured their place in the play-offs with a 20-12 win over Leeds.

Joey Lussick’s late try secured victory for a Red Devils side tipped to struggle at the start of the season, but could yet finish second if results go their way in the final round of the season.

Niall Evalds bagged his 22nd try of the season to open the scoring, supporting Jackson Hastings after he broke through the line.

Jake Bibby scored soon after to double the lead, though Richie Myler’s try a minute before the break ensured it was only a 14-6 deficit at the break, with Krisnan Inu adding a penalty goal.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan, playing in potentially his final ever career game, scored to delight of the Leeds faithful to pull the Rhinos to within two, but Lussick’s score late on secured a victory for Salford, and an unlikely place in the top five.

Rhinos: Walker, Handley, Hurrell, Newman, Briscoe, Lui, Myler, Oledzki, Seumanufagai, Oledzki, Sutcliffe, Martin, Merrin. Subs: Jones-Buchanan, Dwyer, Smith, Ward.

Red Devils: Evalds, Sio, Inu, Welham, Bibby, Lolohea, Hastings, Mossop, Tomkins, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, McCarthy. Subs: Flanagan, Walker, Lussick, Burke.