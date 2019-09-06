Bevan treble sinks the French as Wigan charge on

Wigan strengthened their grip on second as a Bevan French hat-trick helped the Warriors to a 46-12 victory over Catalans.

French, who joined the club mid-season from Parramatta, hadn’t scored for the club, but made up for lost time with a stunning display that helped the Warriors secure their 11th win in 12 games.

Liam Farrell was sin-binned with the game scoreless, but Wigan opened the scoring as French dived home from George Williams’ cut-out ball.

French scored a wonder try to extend the lead further, with Zak Hardaker’s conversions and a further penalty goal giving them a 14-0 lead at half-time.

He secured his hat-trick shortly after the break before setting up Zak Hardaker, who scored shortly after former Warrior Micky McIlorum had got Catalans on the board.

Thomas Leuluai added a further try as Adrian Lam’s side inflicted more misery on Les Dracs, before young halfback Harry Smith marked his debut with Wigan’s sixth try of the night, before French dazzled again by providing the assist for Dan Sarginson.

Catalans grabbed a late consolation as Lewis Tierney scored against his former club, but Wigan had the last laugh as Oliver Gildart crossed.

Warriors: Hardaker, French, Saginson, Gildart, Burgess, Williams, Leuluai, Clubb, Powell, Partington, Isa, Farrell, Smithies. Subs: Smith, Navarrete, Greenwood, Byrne.

Dragons: Tomkins, Romano, Langi, Wiliame, Tierney, Bird, Albert, Maria, McIlorum, Bousquet, Jullien, Whitley, Casty. Subs: Simon, Da Costa, Goudemand, Baitieri