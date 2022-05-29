Wakefield Trinity fans to have chance to claim Belle Vue memento when redevelopment begins

Fans will have the chance to buy a piece of Rugby League history as the demolition team gets to work on Wakefield Trinity’s stand in July.

The structure on the East side of the Be Well Support Stadium, which dates back to the 1920s and is fronted by a terraced paddock, will make way for a 2,500-seat construction with associated facilities.

“Anything which can be salvaged and is wanted by people, such as seats and possibly bricks, will be sold off,” said Wakefield Chairman John Minards, who is currently working on the final documentation for the new stand.

The build, which is set aged to take 55 weeks and is due to start after the home game against Wigan on Sunday, July 3, is the first major phase of a £12 million ground redevelopment project.

An upgrade of the existing North Terrace (nearest the city centre) is due to take place during the close-season.

While the East (Doncaster Road) side of the ground, which is reckoned to have staged its first match in 1879, is out of action, temporary seating for around 500 will be erected in front of the hospitality building at the South end.

“There will be six rows, providing sufficient capacity for our exiting seated season-ticket holders as well as some visiting supporters,” added Minards, who has been working on the project since taking on his role in November 2018, when his predecessor Michael Carter became Trinity’s chief executive.

“It’s been quite a long process, but we’re closer to the ground redevelopment now than we’ve ever been, and while there are always little hurdles which crop up and need to be overcome, there’s no reason to think there will be any major hitches at this stage.”

Second-bottom Wakefield, who have basement side Toulouse breathing down their necks, host Hull FC on Sunday desperate for a first win in seven Super League games.

It’s the first of three home games before the stand demolition, with Warrington visiting on Sunday, June 12.

