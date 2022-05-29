Salford Red Devils welcome potential Sebastian Gerrard investment

Salford Red Devils have welcomed the prospect of investment in the club from a local businessman who is proposing to buy the AJ Bell Stadium.

Sebastian Gerrard, the managing director of family-owned building firm Gerrard’s of Swinton, wants to purchase the Red Devils’ home of ten years and secure their future at the venue beyond 2023, when their current deal to play there expires.

Salford looked set to leave when rugby union club Sale Sharks, co-tenants at the ground, and football club Salford City proposed last year to purchase the AJ Bell from the local council.

However, that move is yet to come to fruition and Gerrard could move in, though his proposal is said to still be at an early stage.

The Red Devils say that Gerrard has also “expressed his interest in potentially investing in the club”, which has one of the smallest budgets in Super League.

Gerrard first met with the club at the beginning of the year and discussed his plans with the board of directors last week.

“It’s no secret that Salford Red Devils operate without a benefactor in Super League and with that a much leaner financial situation,” said Paul King, the Red Devils’ managing director.

“Further investment would unlock potential as an elite sports organisation in the Salford and Greater Manchester region.

“I welcome these talks, especially as Salford Red Devils is a community club, when business owners like Sebastian are local.

“Personally, I wish Sebastian every success with the proposal as it is further evidence that rugby league is a valued asset to this region.”

League One club Swinton Lions, who currently train at the AJ Bell Stadium on deal which also expires at the end of 2023, have also held talks with Gerrard.

However, League Express understands that Swinton are not looking to move from where they currently play matches, at Heywood Road in Sale.

