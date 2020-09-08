Swinton land Martyn Ridyard coup

Swinton Lions have confirmed the signing of seasoned halfback Martyn Ridyard.

The 34-year-old joins the club after a decade of dominance in the Championship, cementing himself as one of the competition’s best players.

His time at Leigh is now over and he has put pen to paper on a deal with the Lions, linking up with former team-mate and Swinton head coach Stuart Littler.

“This is yet another piece of huge transfer news for our club with the recruitment of Martyn Ridyard,” Littler said.

“It’s another signing that signals our intent as a club to continue with our progress both on and off the field.

“Martyn has done everything that you can possibly do at this level having won the League, the Championship Player of the Year, and the Man of the Match in a Grand Final.

“In addition to that he has also had a successful spell in Super League at Huddersfield, as well as becoming one of the all-time leading points scorers at Leigh. That experience will be absolutely massive for us as a club as we continue to drive standards and expectations within our organisation.”