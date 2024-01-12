Swinton Lions agree major stadium lease deal until the end of the 2025 Championship season

SWINTON LIONS have agreed a major stadium lease deal with Sale FC to stay at Heywood Road until the end of the 2025 Championship season.

The deal also includes an option for 2026 which will give the Lions the much-needed security to build on and off the field.

Swinton have been at their Heywood Road home since 2016, after making the move from Park Lane in Whitfield.

The Lions have also had spells at the Leigh Sports Village (2012-2014) and Salford’s old ground, The Willows, in 2011.

Wild, in his New Year address, revealed the great news: “Speaking of Sale FC, we have agreed in principle an extension to our lease at Heywood Road until the end of the 2025 season, with an option to extend further into 2026.

“This gives a level of continuity and security that we’ve not seen since our Station Road days and we are very grateful to our friends at Sale for their willingness to work with us on a collaborative basis, which far exceeds that of a normal landlord-tenant relationship.”

