Sydney Roosters and England star Victor Radley makes call on his future with contract running out

SYDNEY ROOSTERS and England star Victor Radley has made a big call on his future with his contract set to run out at the end of the 2023 season.

Radley has told his management that he wants to stay with the Roosters despite what would be a flurry of interest if the loose-forward tested himself out on the open market.

The England forward enjoyed a brilliant World Cup, offering Shaun Wane another dimension in both attack and defence and now he has made the decision to extend his time with the Roosters.

“We love Victor, and Victor loves the club,” Roosters chairman Nick Politis told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“His manager (Sam Ayoub of Ultra Management Sports) called me and said Victor wants to do a deal and didn’t want to play the market.

“He’s a Rooster and we want to keep him. It means a lot when he says things like that.”

Radley is currently under investigation by the NRL Integrity Unit for an alleged altercation with Ireland international and Leeds Rhinos star James Bentley.

That being said, the loose-forward could well escape sanction and could well be free to play in the Roosters’ historic tie with the Dolphins in round one.