Sydney Roosters star Angus Crichton has World Cup ban reduced following appeal after shot on Chanel Harris-Tavita

AUSTRALIA star Angus Crichton has had his World Cup ban reduced following an appeal after his shot on Samoa’s Chanel Harris-Tavita initially yielded a two-match ban.

The Sydney Roosters star will now only serve a one-match ban for the NRL side after his successful appeal today.

Crichton had initially been charged with a Grade B Reckless Strike which brings with it a two match penalty notice for an elbow to the head of Harris-Tavita.

The move left Harris-Tavita prone on the ground and having to be taken off the field whereby he did not return for the rest of the game.

Crichton, who had initially picked up a loose ball before fending off the Samoa star, was sinbinned by referee Ashley Klein and placed on report.