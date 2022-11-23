Josh Drinkwater reveals why he has joined Warrington Wolves after Super League stint with Catalans Dragons

WARRINGTON Wolves have arguably made their biggest signing ahead of the 2023 Super League season with a deal for Catalans Dragons halfback Josh Drinkwater.

The Australian has signed a two-year deal with the Cheshire club after he was allowed to pursue other opportunities by the Catalans club following a disappointing season for the Dragons.

Now Drinkwater has revealed why he has joined Warrington: “I’m very excited about the move.

“I’ve played against Warrington many times and it’s always been a club that I’ve admired from afar. When the opportunity came up it was a very easy decision to make. I’ve enjoyed my time in France but I’m really looking forward to getting over now and embracing the English culture again.

“I’m excited to be part of the spine in this team. George [Williams] is a world class player. Also players like Daryl Clark and Matt Dufty as well. They’re all great players and I’m really looking forward to developing combinations with them. It’ll take a little bit of time to gel and people will need to understand that but when it does hopefully we can have some success.

“When you play for a club like Warrington the ambition has to be trophies. The Club wants to win Super League as do I. It’s going to be a process, there’s a pre-season ahead to get ourselves ready. With the squad we’ve got here, if we can gel and come together, I don’t see why we can’t be challenging for that.”