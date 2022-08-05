Sydney Roosters star commits to Ireland for World Cup

Former Australia halfback Luke Keary says he has committed to playing for Ireland at this year’s World Cup.

Keary, 30, is a three-time NRL winner, with South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2014 and current club Sydney Roosters in 2019 and 2020.

He has twice represented Australia and also played once in State of Origin for New South Wales, but he also has Irish heritage through his father.

Keary says he regrets not playing for the Wolfhounds in the last World Cup, in 2017, but is keen to do so this time around.

“I stuck my hand up for them in 2017, it didn’t eventuate because I had a few things at the back end of the year so we will just see how the next few weeks go, but I have told the people I need to tell what my intentions are,” said Keary.

“I wish I did play for Ireland in that World Cup, I just didn’t get to. I have always had a connection there since I was a kid.

“Dad’s family are still over there. He has gone to visit, I haven’t been over there but you just feel proud.”