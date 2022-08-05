Bradford Bulls’ Dec Patton faces lengthy ban for Summer Bash gouging

Bradford Bulls halfback Dec Patton is facing a lengthy ban for gouging in last week’s Summer Bash defeat to Halifax Panthers.

Patton appeared to put his hand in the face of Halifax’s Joe Martin during a heated exchange in the Championship match, with Martin subsequently dismissed.

The match review panel have charged Patton with Grade E gouging, referring him to a tribunal with an expected ban of between four and eight matches.

His suspension would take effect from next week, when Bradford will only have five matches remaining of the season.

Meanwhile, Leigh Centurions’ Nene Macdonald and Featherstone Rovers’ Tyla Hepi have both been referred to tribunal on Grade D punching charges.

The pair were dismissed for fighting in the clash between the two sides at the Bash, and now face bans of between three and five matches.