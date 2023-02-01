Sydney Roosters star Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ future settled after being linked with Super League move

SYDNEY ROOSTERS powerhouse Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has earned himself a reputation for being one of the greatest enforcers in the NRL – but he was linked with a move to Super League in January.

However, after being linked with a move to the newly-promoted Leigh Leopards, the Lancashire club signed former Leeds Rhinos prop Ava Seumanufagai.

And despite the Catalans Dragons still having two quota spots left to fill for the 2023 Super League season, League Express understands that Waerea-Hargreaves will be staying put at the Roosters for this season.

Being out of contract at the end of 2023 means that the New Zealand enforcer will leave the Sydney club with no extension in sight.

Aged 34, Waerea-Hargreaves is set to either retire or find a UK club for 12 months – by which time the prop will be 35 years of age as the 2024 season kicks off.

Since debuting for the Manly Sea Eagles back in 2009, Waerea-Hargreaves has made almost 300 appearances in the NRL – six for Manly and a whopping 274 for the Roosters.

Capped 33 times by New Zealand, the 34-year-old is still held in the highest regard around the world as well as one of the cornerstones of the Sydney pack, but it appears as though his time is coming to an end with the Chooks after 2023.