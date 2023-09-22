Sydney Roosters star released ahead of Super League move

SYDNEY ROOSTERS star Thomas Deakin has been released ahead of his impending move to Super League.

The 21-year-old, who has made quite the reputation for himself in the Roosters’ New South Wales Cup competition, is set to sign for Huddersfield Giants with Nathan Peats retiring at the end of the 2023 season.

Even better for Ian Watson’s side, however, Deakin will not count on the overseas quota given the fact that he played his junior rugby for Oldham St Annes in the UK.

Ahead of the proposed move, Watson said:

“I know about him, he is definitely of an interest to us and someone we have spoken to,” Watson said.

“He ticked a few boxes with what we are looking for in terms of a young number nine. It’s very difficult to get a nine across in the UK.

“We found out through his agent that he was British and grew up playing for Oldham St Annes was perfect.

“We have had little bits of discussions, he is a great kid and a good player. He is pretty sharp with his deception around the ruck, he is someone we hopefully will have on board for us.”

Deakin will compete with Adam Milner for the number nine jersey in 2024 and beyond.

