Super League-linked Manly Sea Eagles centre Brad Parker signs deal

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED Manly Sea Eagles centre Brad Parker has signed a deal for 2024 and beyond.

The centre, who is set to be trialled in the back-row for 2024, has etched a new deal with the Sea Eagles despite considerable interest from the northern hemisphere.

Manly boss Anthony Seibold said in a statement: “The thing I like about Brad is his toughness and his consistency.

“The way he plays, he is the best advertisement for that Manly mentality we talk about.

“We are looking at playing Brad as a bit more of a utility player. We think that he can play back-row and centre.

“Brad is just a tough competitor and a good defender. You just know what you are going to get from him.”

Parker made 19 appearances for the Sea Eagles in 2023.

