Sydney Roosters star Victor Radley breaks silence on alleged James Bentley incident during Rugby League World Cup

SYDNEY ROOSTERS star Victor Radley has broken his silence on the alleged incident with Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley that took place during the Rugby League World Cup.

The weekend that England were dumped out of the tournament by Samoa, Radley and Bentley allegedly went head to head at a Manchester pub after the latter was invited by number of England stars.

Now, the Sydney loose-forward has spoken on that incident for the first time.

“I never want to get myself in those situations but sometimes you end up in a scrap and I need to make sure I am not in those situations. But I found myself in it,” Radley told the Daily Telegraph.

“After I spoke to the people I needed after it happened, I felt comfortable.

“I know I’m a good person and did the right thing.

“But I have looked back and assessed it, I didn’t want it to get to that point but it happened but I moved on from it pretty quickly.”

Radley also explained how Roosters head coach Trent Robinson was really good with him following the incident.

“It’s the same as him, and my parents, ever since I was young it has been, you stand up for yourself and you stand up for someone that needs you stand up for them,” Radley continued.

“But he did want me to have a look at the situation and think about how I could avoid it, and I did that.

“And we spoke about how not to end up in that situation.”

In December, the Rugby Football League (RFL) exonerated the number 13 of any wrongdoing and accepted Radley was defending himself against Bentley.