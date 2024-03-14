Talking Rugby League: Salford Red Devils buck the trend again

EVERY season after about four games we realise that Salford, who have usually lost some key players during the close-season, are not after all in the competition just to make up the numbers.

They last won at St Helens in January 1980, a good ten years before we started League Express and in an era when Margaret Thatcher had been the British Prime Minister for less than a year.

It seems so long ago.

But on Friday night that long run of defeats finally came to an end, with the Red Devils triumphing 24-20 and Marc Sneyd having another blinder and continuing his 100 percent record with conversions from all over the field.

I genuinely believe that Salford are the best team to watch in Super League whether they win or lose.

They don’t neglect the key elements of the game in the middle of the field, but they have a sense of adventure that sees them so often attack from their own half of the field.

It was great to see their supporters making so much noise on Friday night and if ever a club deserves to host a full house, it is surely the Red Devils.

And surely there is a wealthy individual somewhere on the planet who would like to buy a Rugby League club that lies at the heart of the Manchester conurbation.

The Red Devils face their toughest test this Thursday night when Wigan are the visitors, but regardless of the result I think we can be sure that it will be a wonderful game.

