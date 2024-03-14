The Garry Schofield Column: My predictions for Super League round five

YOU have to wonder what is going on at Hull FC.

Even though they beat London – just – their only win to date certainly backed up the old saying ‘coaches don’t make players, player makes coaches’.

I just hope those wearing black and white get their act together and up their game – and don’t spoil the reputation of a very good and clever coach in Tony Smith.

Smith can’t be blamed, because he’s a proven operator, and Adam Pearson can’t be blamed, because he backs the coaches he brings in with signings.

But the Hull fans deserve far better than they’ve been getting.

They are desperate to see their club get back to making the play-offs and competing for trophies, but at the moment, they look miles off.

Catalans were predictably too strong on Saturday, and even allowing for Leigh’s injury woes, I think they will pick up a first victory, by eight points, at the MKM Stadium in round five, so adding to the Black and Whites’ misery.

It was great to be Derek Beaumont’s guest for Leigh’s game against Leeds, and while I was pleased to see the Rhinos win, I could understand the home frustration with some of the refereeing calls, especially in the second half.

Meanwhile Salford’s success against St Helens tells two stories.

The first is the character and resilience in Paul Rowley’s Salford squad. If they can steer clear of too many injuries, they can make the top six.

The second is that there are question marks against both Saints’ attitude and their attack, which is looking blunt.

I reckon Leeds will topple Saints by ten, but Wigan will have that bit too much for Salford, and triumph by seven.

And I’m going Huddersfield by twelve against Hull KR, Catalans by 36 against Castleford and Warrington by 22 versus London.

