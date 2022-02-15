Talking Rugby League: St Helens looking near invincible

St Helens’ performance on Thursday night in their win over the Catalans Dragons suggested to me that they will once again the most difficult team to beat in Super League.

And I make absolutely no claims to being a genius for drawing a conclusion that must have been obvious who watched their opening game of Super League this year.

They were far too good for the Catalans and the 20-point margin would have been greater if Lewis Dodd had been wearing his kicking boots.

Saints scored some great tries, with those by James Roby and Lewis Dodd particularly outstanding.

Roby’s backing up to take Konrad Hurrell’s offload was anticipation of the highest order and illustrates why, at the age of 36, he is still young enough to shine in Super League.

The new players at St Helens, particularly Hurrell, all seemed to fit in well, unlike their counterparts with the Catalans.

Mitchell Pearce didn’t have a significant impact and he was embarrassed when Jack Welsby stole the ball from him. Dylan Napa was fiery but his recklessness will now mean that he will be suspended for several weeks after his shoulder charge to Mark Percival’s head.

It was disappointing to see Steve McNamara select only four French members of his squad for that game, but I dare say some of them will now get their opportunities.

I was surprised he didn’t select more of his young players to give them some experience of the standards they will have to attain if they are going to become realistic challengers for trophies.

