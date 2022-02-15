Wigan Warriors suffer delay in Bevan French return as timescale put on Iain Thornley injury

Wigan Warriors’ Bevan French is still waiting to return to the UK after a positive Covid test prevented him from flying out of Australia.

The fullback has had an extended spell back home for family reasons with his mother passing away last month.

French was preparing to travel back last weekend but tested positive for Covid before getting on his flight, and is currently isolating.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet says French will be on his way to the UK as soon as he tests negative and can leave isolation.

“When he got to the airport to jump on the flight he tested positive for Covid,” said Peet.

“That was far from ideal after waiting for so long and him being through what he has been through.

“He’s upset but it just puts things on hold for eight or nine days. In the next couple of days he should be back.”

Meanwhile, Peet says that Iain Thornley could be out for two months with the injury that forced him off in the early stages of their opener at Hull KR.

His second debut was brought to a swift conclusion and he will now miss a significant period of time with an ankle injury.

“He’s got a grade two syndesmosis which is probably two months, eight weeks,” confirmed Peet.

“It’s really upsetting for Iain personally, he’s worked very hard in pre-season. He was one of the shining lights of pre-season so on a personal level I’m disappointed for Iain. He gave himself the best chance of hitting the ground running in the season.”

Peet confirmed that Zak Hardaker would play at centre in Thornley’s place for Friday’s match at home to Leeds Rhinos, for which he has no other new injury concerns.