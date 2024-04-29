Talks underway for Huddersfield Giants to retain in-form overseas star

IAN WATSON is keen to see Esan Marsters become the next centre to pen a new Huddersfield deal.

Fellow threequarter Sam Halsall recently signed a fresh contract to stay at the John Smith’s Stadium until the end of 2027.

Marsters is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but talks are already underway to extend his stay at the Giants.

The 27-year-old centre has been in a fine run of form in the opening weeks of the season, although he missed their one-point defeat to St Helens on Thursday with a foot injury.

“I think we’re now seeing the real Esan,” said Huddersfield coach Watson of Marsters, who struggled to find his best form in his first season in Super League last year.

“This is the Esan we wanted to bring across, but sometimes it just takes people a little bit of time to settle and understand what the competition is all about.

“He was always a bit more of a right-edge player, but by moving to the left he now understands what it’s all about down that edge and he’s been getting better each week.

“One other thing he has been doing is working really hard off the ball for the team and the team appreciates that.

“I know we’ve started talking to some players and their agents about getting their contracts sorted out and Esan is on that list.

“Richard (Thewlis – managing director) is in charge of sorting all that out and it is ongoing. But hopefully Esan can stay with us.”

Halsall, who joined the club from Wigan ahead of last season, became the first of those players to agree new terms.

“His professionalism and character have been first class,” Watson said of the 22-year-old.

“He’s very driven and wants to achieve great things at this club. His commitment is there for all to see.

“He’s progressed hugely since joining and has moulded into a genuine Super League player, as shown by his recent form.”

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,428 (April 29, 2024)

