Tara Jane Stanley shines as York City Knights claim inaugural Women’s Nines title

Final: Leeds Rhinos 0-7 York City Knights

By DAVE PARKINSON

Not for the first time in her career, the brilliance of Tara Jane Stanley proved the difference between her side and the opposition as York City Knights claimed an inaugural win in the Women’s Nines Final at AJ Bell Stadium.

By the time of the final, warm sunshine had been replaced by showers, meaning that this was a defensive Nines affair and did not include as much of the free-flowing Rugby League on display earlier in the day. Nonetheless, there were heroic efforts all round with some excellent defence and individual stories amongst the thirty players on display.

From the outset, this was a fierce encounter with the likes of Sinead Peach, Olivia Wood and Hollie Dodd heavily involved for the Knights while Zoe Hornby and Shannon Lacey and Keara Bennett were in the thick of the action for Leeds Rhinos.

The first five minutes were largely fought between the two twenty-metre lines but the Knights had the first chance when Dodd’s footwork and pace bought her 40 metres, only for a brave effort from Leeds youngster Evie Cousins to not only haul her down, but also force an error.

To be fair, chances were at a premium and York looked to be struggling to mount serious pressure after hooker Sinead Peach left the field with a facial injury. It took until seven minutes into the first half for a chance to present itself, again for the Knights, when Olivia Gale went right to Stanley and her swerve and fast feet proved too much for Jasmine Cudjoe, Alex Barnes and Beth Lockwood, with the fullback scoring in the five-point bonus zone under the posts. Stanley goaled to make it 7-0 and it was then the turn of the Knights’ defence to take centre stage, holding Leeds at bay for the remainder of the half.

Leeds were then put under pressure at the start of the second half when an innovative kick was collected by the Knights.

With good defence from Caitlyn Beevers, York couldn’t take advantage and slowly, Georgia Roche and Hannah Butcher were a growing influence on their side. Fran Goldthorp looked dangerous and, after she won a penalty, the Rhinos enjoyed a long period of sustained pressure.

But time and again, York stood up, repelling the Rhinos and even when they threaded a dangerous-looking kick through, Emma Kershaw was there to take the sting out of the situation. Peach also returned to the field to boost their efforts.

During the closing stages, Leeds continued to pepper the line, but that York defence was too good and they tackled their way to victory.

There were wild scenes at fulltime as the York players celebrated an historic trophy win, which earlier saw them eliminate 13-a-side giants St Helens 26-0.

“I just seized the opportunity,” Stanley said modestly.

“The Leeds Rhinos women, they’re amazing. They’ve won trophies and even though we were up at halftime, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

In a landmark development for the women’s game, the Knights will get 40 per cent of a small prize purse, believed to be mid-range four-figures. It is the Northern Hemisphere women’s game’s first step towards professionalism.

Finals Day round-up

The inaugural Women’s Nines Finals day proved an excellent celebration for the sport and brought many entertaining moments as original pool winners Huddersfield Giants, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Catalans Dragons and York City Knights were joined by wildcard entry Warrington Wolves for the day.

Pool A consisted of Huddersfield, St Helens and Leeds with York, Catalans and Warrington making up Pool B. Six games decided who progressed to the semi-finals with Huddersfield and St Helens kicking off proceedings.

The Giants opened scoring with a wonderful try from Hanna Goddard after Becky Grady made inroads but St Helens responded through Amelia Norton before Rachael Woosey and Carrie Roberts confirmed a 12-4 success for Saints.

Leeds debut brought a win at the expense of Huddersfield. Fran Goldthorp claimed the first try and the first five-pointer (scored under the posts). Huddersfield closed the deficit to 11-6 at the break when Izzy Northrop scored and Frankie Townend converted but the Rhinos pulled away in the second half with five-point efforts from Georgia Roche and Caitlin Beevers, Goldthorp added one goal with Catlin Casey the other and the 29-6 win was confirmed with a late try by Evie Cousins.

A powerful performance from Leeds saw them watertight against St Helens with Jasmine Cudjoe, Cousins, Adaoha Akwiwu and a five-point try from Zoe Hornby helping them to wrap up a 23-0 win and secure top spot.

York and Catalans Dragons began Pool B with an entertaining game that brought six tries. It was the Knights that edged it, 16-8, with tries from Hollie Dodd, Katie Langan, Tamzin Renouf, and Bettie Lambert. The Dragons responded. Anais Fourcoys had given them a 4-0 advantage with Fanny Ramos zipping in at the end.

Warrington Wolves and their plucky youngsters were next to step up. They frustrated Catalans for long spells of the first half before Ramos claimed their first try and Justine Roses added a second. Pauline Noe added a third try for Catalans before a brilliant effort from Shannon Stevens saw her tear right through the middle and gallop over from halfway before Zoe Pastre Courntine added a double to sew up a 22-7 success.

Following that effort, Warrington met a juggernaut Knights side. Emma Kershaw opened the scoring from a superb Jas Bell kick and tries from Tara Jane Stanley, Lacey Owen and Renouf opened a 23-0 advantage at half-time. Four more Knights tried followed in the second half from Renouf, Dodd and Olivia Wood as York secured their own top spot with the 37-0 success.

A try in the first forty seconds of the first semi-final put Leeds on the front foot. Hornby claimed a five-pointer. Roche soon ran clear for the second score but Ramos ran clear for her own five points and Pastre Courntine made it 12-7. A second try from Roche and an Ellie Frain score secured further progress and a 23-7 result.

In the second semi-final, York City Knights proved far too strong for St Helens. Wood opened the score before Stanley went 85 metres on a kick return. Olivia Gale added a third try before the break and Dodd secured a comfortable passage to the final with a second-half score and a 26-0 victory.

