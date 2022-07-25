Hull KR fined for homophobic chanting by supporters

Hull KR have been fined £4,000, with £2,000 of it suspended, by the RFL for homophobic chanting by supporters.

There have been several complains about chants used at Super League fixtures at Craven Park this season.

It is alleged that, at three separate home matches, a homophobic term was aimed at one or more visiting players.

Hull KR have been fined as per the RFL’s Operational Rules and the Enjoy the Game campaign, which state clubs have a duty to take all reasonable steps to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all.

The club co-operated fully with their investigation and the RFL have welcomed their plans to introduce improved CCTV systems for the 2023 season and a number of other initiatives.

Hull KR will also be required to pay a suspended fine of £2,000 imposed earlier this season for supporter misbehaviour.