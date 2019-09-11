TEAM NEWS | Every 19-man squad ahead of relegation fright night

HUDDERSFIELD V CATALANS

Huddersfield are set to welcome Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley and Aaron Murphy back to the squad for their pivotal clash with Catalans.

Halfback duo Gaskell and Frawley, who partnered for their recent win over Hull FC, missed last week’s defeat to St Helens with hamstring and quad problems. But both players have been named in the 19-man squad to face Les Dracs. Huddersfield will be without Michael Lawrence and Sam Hewitt for the match after injuries picked up last week.

Catalans will be without captain Remi Casty for the match with the Dragons without seven key players.

Casty joins Matt Whitley, David Mead, Tony Gigot, Fouad Yaha, Sam Moa and Kenny Edwards, linked with a move to the Giants, on the sidelines this week.

Arthur Mourgue could make his first appearance of the season.

Giants: McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, O’Brien, Roberts, Ta’ai, Wardle, Ikahihifo, Walne, L Senior, Kirby, Wilson, Butler.

Dragons: Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, McIlorum, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Da Costa, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Maria, Baitieri, Romano, Mourgue, Kasiano, Tomkins.

HULL FC V ST HELENS

Hull FC have recalled Jordan Lane and Andre Savelio for their clash with St Helens.

The pair replace Sika Manu and Jack Logan in the squad, meaning they have both played their final games for the club.

Hull FC could make the five but will need to beat St Helens and hope Wigan beat Castleford on Thursday.

Justin Holbrook has made just one change to his squad, with Joseph Paulo replacing Danny Richardson.

Hull: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Minichiello, Connor, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Paea, Naulago, Ellis, Savelio, Satae.

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Ashworth, Bentley, Coote, Costello.

LEEDS V WARRINGTON

Jamie Jones-Buchanan will captain Leeds Rhinos in his 421st and final ever career game.

His last game will also be the first for young hooker Corey Johnson, with the teenager set to make his debut after being named in the 19-man squad.

Trent Merrin, Brett Ferres and Ava Seumanufagai are all out with injuries, but Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Singleton and Nathaniel Peteru have all been named.

Ben Westwood could play one final game for the Wolves after being named in the 19-man squad, he joins Jack Hughes in the squad, with Harvey Livett and Lama Tasi both dropping out.

Rhinos: Walker, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Singleton, Ward, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, L Briscoe, Donaldson, Newman, Johnson, Lunt, Lui, martin.

Wolves: Akauola, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Smith, Westwood.

SALFORD V HULL KR

Salford will be without Mark Flanagan and Gil Dudson for their match with Hull KR.

The duo have been replaced by Ryan Lannon and Adam Lawton for the match, with the Red Devils looking to secure a top-three finish.

As for the Robins, who need a win to secure Super League survival, they’ve been able to recall Adam Quinlan and George Lawler for the clash, with Tony Smith hopeful both will be fit to feature.

They replace Jimmy Keinhorst (concussion) and captain Joel Tomkins (suspended).

Red Devils: Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Wood, Jones, Griffin, Lussick, Walker, Burke, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Sio, Lawton, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings, J Johnson.

Rovers: Quinlan, Hall, Crooks, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Addy, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Dagger, Murray, Parcell, Hadley, Trout.

WAKEFIELD V LONDON

Ryan Atkins will make his second debut for Wakefield in Friday’s monumental clash with London.

Wakefield will survive and condemn London to relegation with victory, but face the drop themselves with defeat and if results go against them elsewhere.

Atkins replaces Anthony England in the squad, who misses out with a hamstring problem.

London have named Alex Walker and Jay Pitts in the squad for the game against the club they are due to join next season.

Head coach Danny Ward has named an unnamed squad for the match.

Trinity: Arundel, Atkins, Brough, Crowther, Escare, Green, Gwaze, Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tangata, Tanginoa, Wood.

Broncos: Abdull, Armitage, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fozard, Gee, Hindmarsh, Kear, Krasniqi, Lamb, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pitts, Walker, Williams, Yates