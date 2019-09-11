Brett Ferres hints at extended Leeds stay

Brett Ferres has given the biggest hint yet that he will stay with the Rhinos next season.

The Leeds forward is off-contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Ferres won’t play in the club’s final game of the season against Warrington after having a clear-out on his knee, with the former England international posting a gruesome picture on Instagram.

However, an exchange with Leeds team-mates hinted at another year with the Rhinos, with centre Konrad Hurrell replying to the post by saying “Let’s go again my bro.”

Leeds are already losing back-rowers Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Carl Ablett to retirement at the end of the season. Rhyse Martin joined the club mid-season while Huddersfield’s Alex Mellor has signed for 2020.