You are here

Brett Ferres hints at extended Leeds stay

Matthew Shaw

Brett Ferres has given the biggest hint yet that he will stay with the Rhinos next season.

The Leeds forward is off-contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Ferres won’t play in the club’s final game of the season against Warrington after having a clear-out on his knee, with the former England international posting a gruesome picture on Instagram.

However, an exchange with Leeds team-mates hinted at another year with the Rhinos, with centre Konrad Hurrell replying to the post by saying “Let’s go again my bro.”

Leeds are already losing back-rowers Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Carl Ablett to retirement at the end of the season. Rhyse Martin joined the club mid-season while Huddersfield’s Alex Mellor has signed for 2020.