You are here

TEAM NEWS | Warrington recall key stars as Wigan lose prop

Matthew Shaw

Wigan Warriors will be without prop Ben Flower for Friday’s clash with Warrington.

The Wales international, who made his return from a back injury last week, has suffered a knee injury and has been replaced by Chris Hankinson.

Joe Burgess has been named in the squad, however, Adrian Lam has confirmed he is a doubt.

Meanwhile, Warrington have recalled several first-team players for the match, despite the Challenge Cup final being just a week away. Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Toby King and Tom Lineham are all back in the squad.

Warriors: Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, French, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.

Wolves: Akauola, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Smith, Tasi, Westwood