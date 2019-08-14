TEAM NEWS | Warrington recall key stars as Wigan lose prop

Wigan Warriors will be without prop Ben Flower for Friday’s clash with Warrington.

The Wales international, who made his return from a back injury last week, has suffered a knee injury and has been replaced by Chris Hankinson.

Joe Burgess has been named in the squad, however, Adrian Lam has confirmed he is a doubt.

Meanwhile, Warrington have recalled several first-team players for the match, despite the Challenge Cup final being just a week away. Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Toby King and Tom Lineham are all back in the squad.

Warriors: Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, French, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.

Wolves: Akauola, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Smith, Tasi, Westwood