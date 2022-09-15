Terry O’Connor to walk out the Super League trophy at Old Trafford

Terry O’Connor will walk out the Betfred Super League trophy at Old Trafford ahead of kick-off in the 25th Grand Final on Saturday 24 September.

O’Connor, a four-time Grand Finalist, has a place in history as part of the Wigan Warriors team who beat Leeds Rhinos in the inaugural Super League Grand Final in 1998.

During a career spanning sixteen years, O’Connor straddled the switch from winter to summer seasons and the formation of Super League. He made over 300 top-flight career appearances, including 248 in Super League.

In addition to Wigan, he had spells at Salford and Widnes as well as representing Great Britain on thirteen occasions.

Since his retirement in 2006, O’Connor has become a familiar face and voice on Sky Sports’ coverage of Super League as a pundit and commentator.

On walking out with the Super League trophy, O’Connor said: “It truly is an honour to be asked to walk out the Super League trophy at Old Trafford.

“Having played in Grand Finals, I know what it means to players who get to walk out on to that pitch; the nerves, the atmosphere, the noise of the crowd – it still gives me goosebumps to think about it now!

“My memories of that first Grand Final in 1998 are still some of the best of my career and as we celebrate 25 years of Grand Finals, whilst it might only be myself walking, I will be representing each and every player who has walked out on that special night at the end of each season and I hope the fans can celebrate them all.

“I was never renowned for my handling ability, so I just hope I don’t drop the trophy!”

Tickets to the 2022 Betfred Super League Grand Final are available now from £30. From more information and to book visit www.superleague.co.uk/tickets

The Betfred Super League Grand Final will be live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm on Saturday 24 September.