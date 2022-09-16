Cook Islands star to stick with London Broncos

London Broncos have announced that Cook Islands international Paul Ulberg has committed his future to the club ahead of next season’s Championship campaign.

The New Zealand-born star enjoyed a positive first year in the UK by scoring 14 tries in his 24 appearances for the Broncos.

The highlight came in August when he scored a hat-trick against Newcastle Thunder in the Broncos’ outstanding 0-44 win away from home.

The 26-year-old winger follows prop Wellington Albert in re-signing at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

“London feels like home to me now,” said Ulberg.

“It’s always going to take some adjusting living the other side of the world, but I feel comfortable and have been warmly welcomed into the Broncos family.

“It’s a different climate and style of Rugby League over here, but I quickly settled into the Championship and was keen to remain with the club and see how we can develop as a group next season.

“I’ll enjoy the autumn break but by winter we’ll all be raring to go and I’m excited by the plans Mike (Eccles, Director of Rugby and Performance) has for the club. He wants to create a great team culture on and off the pitch which is something all players want to hear.

“Returning to London for another season is really pleasing personally and I look forward to the challenges ahead.”