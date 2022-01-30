Salford Red Devils testimonial star Lee Mossop proud of overcoming hurdles

Lee Mossop says he looks back on his career only with fond memories ahead of his testimonial match this Friday.

The former Salford Red Devils captain was forced to retire last August, finally calling time after a succession of injuries which threatened to ruin his career far earlier.

A Grand Final and two-time Challenge Cup winner with Wigan Warriors, who also played for England at a World Cup, Mossop says he is not disappointed by the setbacks he suffered – spoiling his NRL chance with Parramatta Eels – but proud of how he overcame them to lead Salford to two major finals.

“I was unfortunate in that I had to retire and call time on my career like I did, but I look at it the other way,” said Mossop, who now works as a player agent with clients including his former teammate Greg Burke.

“I’ve had eleven reconstructions – some players have one reconstruction and they have to retire. I’ve had nine on the one shoulder.

“So for me to get to 32, I see it as a blessing that I got that far. All I’ve got are fond memories of my career.

“The pinnacle was 2013 when I was playing for England, I was going to Australia, we won the double at Wigan, and in my opinion getting back from all the setbacks and all the injuries, I got back playing even better than I did that year.

“I just look back and feel proud that I never gave up; I got back playing and enjoying my rugby at Salford.

“When I signed at Salford, I said I’d sign one year but I was 90 per cent sure off the back of it I’d retire.

“When I’d left Wigan, I’d already decided I couldn’t do it any more. My shoulder got to the point where I couldn’t lift my arm.

“If someone stepped on my right shoulder, I was almost spinning round just so I could use my left arm. That’s how bad it got.

“I was tormented. I was petrified of playing.

“To have had five years at Salford and some of my most enjoyable times, that 2019 (season) in particular. To get to the Grand Final, it was unbelievable.”

Covid meant that Mossop’s testimonial match, against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, was delayed until the end of his testimonial year and ultimately beyond his retirement.

Proceeds from the match, Salford’s third and final pre-season game before the Super League season begins, will go to three chosen charities – Hospice at Home, a care provider in Mossop’s native Cumbria; Two Brews, a homeless charity in Salford; and Kidscan, a children’s cancer charity also based in Salford.

