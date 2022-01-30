Joey Lussick ready to step into James Roby’s shoes at St Helens

Joey Lussick says he’ll be ready to take over from James Roby when the St Helens captain hands over the hooking baton, but he first wants to make the most of playing alongside him.

The former Salford Red Devils man has returned to Super League after a year with Parramatta Eels to join Saints’ star-studded side on a three-year deal.

Lussick will likely start the year as understudy to the Saints legend but with Roby hinting that this season could be his final one, the Aussie looks positioned to be his replacement in the number nine shirt.

“If it was to be James’ last year, I’ll definitely take that with both hands and be ready for it,” said Lussick.

“We’ll just see how this year goes first.”

He still hopes there is a significant role to play in Kristian Woolf’s side during this campaign.

“James can play 80 minutes blindfolded, back-to-back with three days’ rest, it wouldn’t matter to him,” said Lussick.

“It’s potentially his last year. He wants to finish on a high, win a comp and go out as good as he can.

“I’m here trying to have my place in the game but help him anyway I can. Whatever happens will happen; I’m sure we’ll share the field together and give each other breathers.

“You can’t really go through a whole year in one position, no matter what position, with no help. James and I have really been enjoying working with each other so far.

“I could definitely have someone worse to be training with every day. He’s done it all in the game, he’s a man who leads by his actions and I’m just glad to be able to share the training field with him.

“He’s a bit of a freak; just being able to continually do what he does at that level. There are very few people in sport who can do what he can do.”

Lussick has also played against Roby, including in the 2019 Grand Final when his Salford side were beaten.

His new team-mates have given him a few kind reminders of that day and he hopes he’ll soon be able to join them in a crowning moment.

“A few of us joke around. Tommy Makinson’s given me a bit of stick here and there,” said Lussick.

“There’s been the odd jersey that he’s come and shown me just to remind me.

“Obviously I was unfortunate at Old Trafford and then Wembley the next year not to (lift a trophy) so hopefully I can go one better this year.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.