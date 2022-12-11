Tex Hoy happy to tackle new challenge after arriving at Hull FC

HULL FC recruit Tex Hoy is looking forward to leaving his comfort zone after arriving on the East coast.

The Australian fullback jetted into the UK a week ago and has been adjusting to the differences in time, weather – and training pitch!

“The artificial surface is new to me, but I’m getting used to it,” said the 23-year-old, who will this week be joined by halfback Jake Clifford, Hull’s other signing from Newcastle Knights.

“I felt the effect of the flight over a little bit in terms of muscle tightness and stiff joints, but the physio was great in making sure I got my body up to speed quickly.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting back into the routine of training, and it’s been good getting to know the rest of the boys and the way they work.

“I’m settling into the city as well and, while it’s different to back home, I’ve enjoyed checking out all the old buildings.

“There’s a historic feel to lots of areas, and that’s something we don’t have as much back home.”

Hoy, who made 29 appearances in the NRL for Newcastle after playing in their various development teams, added: “Part of my decision to come over here was to be taken out of my comfort zone and challenge myself, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

New coach Tony Smith, who is aiming to improve on final positions of eighth and ninth in the last two seasons, is pleased to have Hoy on board.

“Tex has been terrific, and we’ve also got (Fiji winger) Mitch Vulikijapani back after the World Cup,” he said.

“They’re fresh faces who have given us some renewed energy and added to the quality of training.

“And we’re looking forward to Jake (Clifford) joining us and adding to it again.”

The players will take a break from the club but follow individual training schedules over the Christmas period before Smith ramps up the build-up to a Super League campaign which starts at home to Castleford on Sunday, February 19.

Hull have pre-season matches at Sheffield on Sunday, January 22 and Wakefield on Sunday, February 5.

