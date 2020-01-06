Thatto Heath GoFundMe page reaches £3000 after barn fire

Thatto Heath Crusaders’ GoFundMe page has topped £3000 after the club’s training barn was attacked by vandals on Saturday.

The barn, which is used by the whole local community, was hit by an arson attack and has sustained extensive damage to the core structure as well as the playing service and the roof.

While the club is insured, there are other costs the club will have to bear with the team now having to find alternative facilities in which they can train.

Absolutely disgusting some people. This facility is used by loads of people in the community and someone wants to burn it down @ThattoRugby barn anyone with information DM me. Please RT everyone pic.twitter.com/OtbN6bugmF — Lee Briers (@briers6) January 4, 2020

The GoFundMe page can be found by clicking here