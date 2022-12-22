The 12 referees likely to be appointed to Super League fixtures in 2023

BEING a referee is no easy job.

Bearing the brunt of external criticism as well as internal scrutiny, an official is tasked with monitoring every potential error and tackle whilst being expected to get every decision right.

Over the past few years, Super League has seen a number of referees step away from the sport altogether or move to a part-time status including the most recent James Child who retired this week.

Having said that, there are still a plethora of officials set to take up the whistle once more in 2023. Here are the 12 referees who will likely take charge of Super League fixtures next season.

Tom Grant – Took charge of his first Academy Grand Final in 2014 before making his Super League debut in 2017. Was the touch-judge for the 2019 World Club Challenge between Wigan and Sydney Roosters, and the 2018 Million Pound Match between Toronto Wolfpack and London Broncos.

Marcus Griffiths – A touch judge in both the Challenge Cup Final and the Super League Grand Final in 2019, having refereed the League 1 Play-Off Final in 2018.

Robert Hicks – Refereed the 2018 and 2019 Challenge Cup Finals before taking a part-time role last year.

Chris Kendall – Refereed the 2019 Super League Grand Final as well as the 2020 showpiece event. Refereed the first AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final at Wembley in 2019 and little more than a month later he was taking charge of the Million Pound Game in Toronto.

Scott Mikalauskas – Became a full-time referee back in 2016, but stepped back to part-time in 2022.

Aaron Moore – Became Appointments Officer at the RFL in 2021 as well as making his Super League debut that year. Has also officiated Challenge Cup games.

Liam Moore – Officiated the last two Super League Grand Finals as well as the Challenge Cup Finals in 2020 and 2021. Was also a touch judge in the Challenge Cup Finals at Wembley in 2018 and 2019, as well as the Million Pound Game in Toronto in 2019, and in the 2020 World Club Challenge between St Helens and Sydney Roosters.

Liam Rush – In 2021, he was a touch judge in the Women’s Super League Grand Final at Headingley, as well as being present in Super League and Championship play-off fixtures. Rush was also reserve touch judge for the men’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Michael Smaill – Became a part-time referee in January 2019 before being appointed as Match Officials Business Manager in 2021. Smaill made his Super League debut in September this year as St Helens took on Toulouse Olympique.

Jack Smith – Was touch judge for the 2017, 2020 and 2021 Challenge Cup Finals as well as the Super League Grand Final in 2021.

Ben Thaler – Officiated the 2015 Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford as well as the 2015 Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Thaler has, however, been a video referee in eight Grand Finals, five Challenge Cup Finals, and the World Cup Final in Brisbane in 2017.

James Vella – Became a full-time official in 2022 after being selected in the squad of officials for the 2020 Super League play-offs. Began his career in his native Australia.