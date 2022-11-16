The biggest signing for each Super League club as Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and Huddersfield Giants recruit big

MOST Super League clubs have completed their recruitment and retention for the 2023 season.

For a number of clubs, it has been a busy number of weeks and months with Huddersfield Giants signing nine, Leigh Leopards signing ten and Leeds Rhinos six.

But, who takes the mantle as being the best signing for each Super League club?

Castleford Tigers – Jacob Miller

Though Gareth Widdop has come through the doors at the Jungle, Castleford’s biggest signing has to be former Wakefield halfback Jacob Miller. The halfback has arguably been one of Trinity’s greatest ever Super League recruits with the Australian captaining the side in 2022. With a devastating running game, Miller should be behind a more metre-eating pack at the Tigers which will unlock the best features of his playing style.

Catalans Dragons – Siosiua Taukeiaho

It’s a signing that has actually gone under the radar for 2023, but Catalans’ signing of Siosiua Taukeiaho is a brilliant one. The Tonga international has been a cornerstone of the Sydney Roosters pack for the past few years and now he will be tasked with leading the front line for Steve McNamara’s side. Also able to kick goals, Taukeiaho will be key for the Dragons if the French club want to improve on a disappointing 2022 season.

Huddersfield Giants – Jake Connor

Huddersfield’s pick was a difficult one. Esan Marsters, Kevin Naiqama and Harry Rushton could quite easily have been included but it is Jake Connor who pips them all. The maverick Englishman is one of the most talented players that Super League has ever seen and he is now back where his career started at the John Smith’s Stadium. Under the tutelage of Ian Watson, watch Connor thrive in an environment which boasts the likes of Tui Lolohea, Theo Fages and Will Pryce.

Hull FC – Jake Clifford

Again, like Huddersfield, Hull FC’s biggest signing could be one of Liam Sutcliffe, Brad Dwyer, Tex Hoy or Jake Trueman. But, the man that takes the number one spot is newest recruit Jake Clifford. The 24-year-old halfback has made the move to the MKM Stadium from the Newcastle Knights where he was highly rated but found opportunities limited in 2022. Now, he will be tasked by head coach Tony Smith to lead the Hull side into the top four and in touch of silverware – and Clifford certainly has the skill and talent to do just that.

Hull KR – Tom Opacic

To be able to lure an NRL Grand Finalist in the prime of his career to Craven Park is something that needs to be celebrated. Tom Opacic played for the Parramatta Eels in their Grand Final loss to Penrith Panthers in 2022, but now he will turn out in the red and white of Hull KR in 2023. The 28-year-old has almost 100 NRL appearances under his belt and he will fit in in East Yorkshire like a hand in a glove. It really is a major signing for the Robins.

Leeds Rhinos – Sam Lisone

Sam Lisone’s move to Leeds is one that perhaps didn’t get as much attention as it should have done. Bringing in the Gold Coast Titans forward is no mean feat considering how highly thought of Lisone is Down Under, but Leeds boss Rohan Smith has been able to lure him across hemispheres. With almost 150 NRL games to his name, Lisone brings a wealth of experience to Headingley, effectively replacing the retiring Matt Prior.

Leigh Leopards – Zak Hardaker

Perhaps the biggest coup in Leigh’s recent history, Zak Hardaker will be a Leopard in 2023. With the ability to change a game in an instant, the former Leeds man will be crucial to the Leopards’ desire to stay in Super League and thrive in the top flight. There will be pressure on Hardaker’s shoulders considering the high-profile move, but little fazes the 31-year-old so watch him take Leigh to the next level next season.

Salford Red Devils – Sam Stone

Having been chased by Melbourne Storm, Sam Stone is now a Salford player for 2023. One of Leigh’s most in-form forwards in 2022, the Australian will take to Super League like a duck to water – especially playing under Paul Rowley who wants his Red Devils side to play expansive rugby league. Still only 25, there is no reason as to why Stone cannot become one of Salford’s most important pack men in the near future.

St Helens – Tee Ritson

St Helens haven’t been too active in the transfer market, but one of their signings for next season has been the much-coveted Barrow Raiders flyer Tee Ritson. Often dubbed as one of the most exciting players outside of the top flight, the Thai international has signed for Saints on a year’s loan with the aim of a permanent deal. With the ability to enthral audiences with his pace and agility, Ritson will light up Super League when given the chance.

Wakefield Trinity – Kevin Proctor

Luring a player that has almost 300 NRL games under his belt is no mean feat, but Wakefield Trinity have managed to do just that with ex-Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans forward Kevin Proctor. The former New Zealand international has 22 caps for the Kiwis and so brings an incredible amount of expertise and experience to a Wakefield side that needs impetus going into the 2023 season.

Warrington Wolves – Paul Vaughan

Regularly at the top of metre charts in the NRL in 2022, Paul Vaughan is a signing that should excite Warrington Wolves fans. Never one to take a backwards in attack and defence, Vaughan has come to ignite some fire into the Warrington pack following a dismal 2022 season – and he will do just that. With over 200 NRL appearances to his name, Vaughan will certainly help Warrington get on the front foot.

Wigan Warriors – Jake Wardle

Hailed as one of the most exciting centres in Super League, Jake Wardle will be a Wigan player for the next three seasons following his exit from Huddersfield. Still only 23 years of age, Wardle made his England debut towards the back end of 2022 after impressing whilst on loan at Warrington with the Warriors hoping that he will rekindle that kind of form for 2023 and beyond.