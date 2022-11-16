Super League records you didn’t know existed featuring the likes of Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls and St Helens

HOLDING a record in Super League is something that should be shouted from the rooftops given how difficult it is to establish one’s self or one’s team at the top echelon of the sport.
Since the creation of Super League back in 1996, there have been a number of records set that people perhaps do not know about whether that record be set by a team or an individual.
So, in terms of team records, which stand out?
Most points scored in a season (total)
1152- Leeds Rhinos – Super League X, 2005
Most points scored in a season (points per game)
43.18 (950 points in 22 games) – St Helens – Super League I, 1996
Most tries scored in a season
213 – Leeds Rhinos – Super League X, 2005
Most goals scored in a season
204 – Bradford Bulls – Super League VI, 2001
Most drop goals scored in a season
11 – Halifax – Super League IV, 1999
11 – Warrington Wolves – Super League VII, 2002
Fewest points conceded in a season (total)
195 – St Helens – Super League XXV, 2020 – it was, however, a shortened season in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning Saints played only 17 fixtures)
Fewest points conceded in a season (points per game)
9.65 (222 points in 23 games) – Wigan Warriors – Super League III, 1998
Most points conceded in a season
1210 – Leigh Centurions – Super League X, 2005
Longest undefeated streak and longest winning streak:
21 games – Bradford Bulls – 24 August 1996 to 22 August 1997
Longest winless streak and longest losing streak:
27 games – Halifax – 7 March 2003 to 21 September 2003