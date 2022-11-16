Super League records you didn’t know existed featuring the likes of Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls and St Helens

HOLDING a record in Super League is something that should be shouted from the rooftops given how difficult it is to establish one’s self or one’s team at the top echelon of the sport.

Since the creation of Super League back in 1996, there have been a number of records set that people perhaps do not know about whether that record be set by a team or an individual.

So, in terms of team records, which stand out?

Most points scored in a season (total)

1152- Leeds Rhinos – Super League X, 2005

Most points scored in a season (points per game)

43.18 (950 points in 22 games) – St Helens – Super League I, 1996

Most tries scored in a season

213 – Leeds Rhinos – Super League X, 2005

Most goals scored in a season

204 – Bradford Bulls – Super League VI, 2001

Most drop goals scored in a season

11 – Halifax – Super League IV, 1999

11 – Warrington Wolves – Super League VII, 2002

Fewest points conceded in a season (total)

195 – St Helens – Super League XXV, 2020 – it was, however, a shortened season in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning Saints played only 17 fixtures)

Fewest points conceded in a season (points per game)

9.65 (222 points in 23 games) – Wigan Warriors – Super League III, 1998

Most points conceded in a season

1210 – Leigh Centurions – Super League X, 2005

Longest undefeated streak and longest winning streak:

21 games – Bradford Bulls – 24 August 1996 to 22 August 1997

Longest winless streak and longest losing streak:

27 games – Halifax – 7 March 2003 to 21 September 2003