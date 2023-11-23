The Challenge Cup Sixth Round, Quarter-Final, Semi-Final and Final dates for 2024

THE Challenge Cup 2024 competition will have a new look to it when it gets underway next year.

Super League clubs will once more enter the competition at the Sixth Round stage, with ties for that taking place on the weekend of 23/24 March.

Unlike in previous years when the competition’s final has taken place in August with a number of weeks and even months between Challenge Cup stages, the Quarter-Finals will take place just three weeks later on the weekend of 13/14 April.

A month will then pass before the Challenge Cup Semi-Finals on the weekend of 18/19 May before the Final comes to fruition on Saturday 8 June at Wembley Stadium.

Here are the Challenge Cup later round dates in full:

Challenge Cup Sixth Round

Weekend of 23-24 March

Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals

Weekend of 13-14 April

Challenge Cup Semi-Finals

Weekend of 18-19 May

Challenge Cup Final

Saturday 8 June

