2024 Super League Grand Final date confirmed as broadcasting details revealed

WIGAN WARRIORS will launch the defence of their Betfred Super League title at Castleford Tigers on Saturday February 17 – one of the highlights of an opening round spread over three days which kicks off with a Thursday night Hull derby at the MKM Stadium.

The round also includes a tough trip to 2023 Grand Finalists Catalans Dragons for Sam Burgess in his first game as Warrington Wolves head coach, while high-profile Leeds Rhinos signings Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers are scheduled to make debuts against their former club Salford Red Devils at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium – which could also mean a rapid return to Leeds for Salford’s new recruit Nene Macdonald.

That is one of three Friday night fixtures, as London Broncos will make their Super League return at St Helens, while the 2023 Betfred Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards will host Huddersfield Giants.

Sky Sports will show the Hull derby and the Leeds Rhinos versus Salford Red Devils clash as their exclusive Round One fixtures.

For the first 15 rounds of the season, with the exception of Rivals Round, Sky Sports subscribers will have exclusive access to two matches per week. The remaining four matches of each round will be shown live on Sky Sports and Rugby League’s own streaming platform – with further details to be announced early in the New Year.

That leaves Channel 4’s Super League future up in the air, with no mention of their broadcast schedule before Round 15.

As in previous years, Sky Sports will make exclusive selections from Round 16 and beyond as the season progresses, which will include a number of additional Thursday night fixtures.

In Round Two, Super League rugby returns to London on Friday February 23 when the Broncos host Catalans Dragons at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in Wimbledon.

There is no let-up for the Hull clubs after their opening derby, with Hull KR hosting Leeds Rhinos on Thursday February 22, and Hull FC travelling to Warrington Wolves the following night.

Huddersfield Giants will host St Helens on Saturday evening, with Castleford travelling to Salford for the first Sunday match of the season.

Rivals Round will again be staged across the Easter weekend from March 28-30, with all six fixtures live and exclusive on Sky Sports – kicking off with the West Yorkshire derby between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos on March 28.

That will be followed by the classic Good Friday double, with St Helens hosting Wigan Warriors at 3pm after the second Hull derby of the season at Sewell Group Craven Park at 12.30pm.

There are two more matches on Easter Saturday, as Warrington Wolves host Catalans Dragons at 3pm, then the Leopards make the short trip to Salford Red Devils at 5.30pm.

The round concludes with London Broncos hosting Huddersfield on Easter Sunday at 3pm.

Round 17 is another blockbuster, with Wigan Warriors hosting St Helens, and the third Hull derby of the season.

Wigan Warriors will host Catalans Dragons in a Grand Final repeat in Round 10 on May 2, with the return match in Perpignan in Round 24.

The regular season concludes on the weekend of September 20-22, setting up the three-round top six Play-Off Series culminating in the 2024 Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12.

Fixtures for the 2024 Betfred Women’s Super League season will be published before Christmas, with the Betfred Wheelchair Super League fixtures confirmed in the New Year.