The current worth of ex-Super League stars Jackson Hastings, Luke Thompson, Josh Reynolds, Tom Burgess and Dom Young according to Australian publication

IT’S almost impossible to know the salary of a Super League player given the privacy of such a sensitive topic.

However, in the NRL, such details are made readily available with Australian publication the Daily Telegraph commenting on all 17 NRL sides’ wage structures.

Some of the wages may be of interest to some Super League fans especially given some current NRL stars were fond favourites back in the UK at some time or another.

One of those is former Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils halfback Jackson Hastings, whose current salary stands at $580,000 – the equivalent of just under £325,000.

Former Huddersfield Giants star Dom Young, who has just recently signed a lucrative deal with the Sydney Roosters for 2024 and beyond, is currently on a deal worth $390,000 at the Newcastle Knights – a contract that would be worth just under £220,000 in GBP.

Ex-St Helens favourite Luke Thompson, whose future has often been the subject of speculation after signing with the Canterbury Bulldogs, is on a contract worth $550,000 at the Belmore club. That is just over £307,000 a year in British pound sterling.

Obviously the gap in salaries between Super League and the NRL is eye-watering, especially when considering the latter has almost triple the salary cap of the former.

One player who is on a cut-price deal at present following his exit from Super League is current Canterbury man Josh Reynolds, whose wage is currently $150,000 – which would be just under £84,000.

Meanwhile, Tom Burgess – who has been linked with a move to the Leeds Rhinos since outlining his love for the club during the Rugby League World Cup – has a salary of $610,000 at the South Sydney Rabbitohs. That equates to just over £341,000!