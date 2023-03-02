Widnes Vikings signing leaves Championship club on compassionate grounds after making one appearance

WIDNES VIKINGS have confirmed that one of their signings made for the 2023 Championship season under John Kear has left the club.

That man is 21-year-old centre Will Evans who will be returning home to Australia next week after a short spell in the UK.

Widnes released this statement on their website: “Will requested a release from his contract on compassionate grounds which the club has granted.

“Although it is disappointing to lose Will after only featuring in one pre-season fixture, we respect his decision to return home to be with his family.

“Everyone at the club wishes Will well and thank him for his short spell in Vikings colours.

“The club is actively seeking additions to the squad, which has started the season with three wins from four.”

Who those new signings may be remains to be seen but after a stellar start to the season, the Vikings will likely be able to attract some good names.