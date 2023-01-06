The favourite from every Super League club to win Man of Steel in 2023 according to the odds

THE Man of Steel is the most prestigious individual prize a Super League player can win.

In 2022, Salford Red Devils star Brodie Croft scooped up the award after a stellar first season in Super League following a move from the Brisbane Broncos.

Croft won the award in front of Super League’s Young Player of the Year Jack Welsby and Wigan Warriors star Jai Field who also lit up the top flight last season.

Going forward into the 2023 season, however, there may well be another name on the award if Super League sponsors Betfred’s odds are anything to go by.

In terms of all 12 Super League teams, here are the favourites from each club to win the prize.

Castleford Tigers

Interestingly enough, Castleford’s run to the Man of Steel is a three-horse race according to Betfred, with Gareth Widdop, Paul McShane and Niall Evalds all being given odds of 33/1.

Catalans Dragons

Sam Tomkins is Catalans’ frontrunner for the prize even at his ripe-old age of 33 – don’t write off the Dragons star though at 16/1.

Huddersfield Giants

Unsurprisingly, new signing Jake Connor is the highest-ranked Huddersfield Giant on the list with odds of 20/1 to bring home the Man of Steel.

Hull FC

In contrast to Huddersfield’s unsurprising odds, Hull FC’s main man is a bit of a surprise with hooker Danny Houghton being given odds of 40/1.

Hull KR

Jordan Abdull, fresh from an injury lay-off, is looking forward to a new season under Willie Peters and he has been given odds of 25/1 to lift the prize.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos’ man of the moment is predicted to be halfback Aidan Sezer who is priced at 16/1 for the honour.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards’ best player of 2022 and one of the most exciting talents that had been outside of Super League, Edwin Ipape, is well-placed at 20/1.

Salford Red Devils

Can lightning strike twice for Brodie Croft and the Salford Red Devils? The Australian halfback is 16/1 to repeat the feat.

St Helens

St Helens are clearly the favourites to win the Super League Grand Final again, but two of their men are also locked in the odds for Man of Steel, with both Jonny Lomax and Jack Welsby at 10/1.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity’s stand-out player in 2023 is predicted to be wing starlet Lewis Murphy, who has odds of 33/1.

Warrington Wolves

George Williams is the Warrington Wolves’ star prediction, with the halfback generating odds of 12/1.

Wigan Warriors

Whilst Jai Field came oh so close to lifting the Man of Steel in 2022, this time around it is Bevan French that is being predicted to win the race with odds of 10/1.