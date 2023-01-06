Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos handed major boost by return of Super League stars

CASTLEFORD TIGERS and Leeds Rhinos have been handed a major boost heading into the 2023 Super League season with a number of stars returning to training.

For the Tigers, Callum McLelland took to the training paddock after missing Castleford’s defeat away to Featherstone Rovers on New Year’s Eve to a hamstring issue.

It has been a difficult few seasons for McLelland after returning to the Tigers back in 2022 only to be ruled out for the entirety of the season.

Over at Headingley, Harry Newman, Nene MacDonald and Jack Sinfield were all involved in training following their injury problems in recent weeks.

Newman has endured a difficult time with injury over the past few years and is currently on the mend from a hamstring injury which ruled the centre out of Leeds’ incredible run to the Super League Grand Final.

Meanwhile, MacDonald suffered an issue whilst on Rugby League World Cup duty with Papua New Guinea whilst Jack Sinfield was ruled out of the Rhinos’ Boxing Day clash against Wakefield Trinity due to a groin problem.

However, all three were pictured on the training field for the Rhinos with Newman and MacDonald in particular seeming in good spirits.

Good to catch up with the boys at training this morning pic.twitter.com/5nxNiqsCDo — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) January 4, 2023

That being said, Newman and MacDonald are still in rehab from their respective injuries and face a race against time to be fit for Leeds’ opening game of the season against the Warrington Wolves.