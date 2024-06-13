The first two Super League fixtures broadcast on Sky Sports’ new channel revealed

THE first two Super League fixtures to be broadcast on Sky Sports’ new channel have been revealed.

The channel, named Sky Sports+, will come into being in August at no extra cost for existing Sky customers, increasing access to live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.

Once it comes into being in August, customers with a full Sky Sports subscription will simply find the new channel alongside the existing ones.

Sky Sports+ streams will also be accessible via event centres in the app and, as part of the Sky Sports+ launch, NOW members will also be able to pause and rewind live sports content for the first time.

With Sky Sports revealing their broadcast picks for Super League in August yesterday, the first two fixtures on Sky Sports+ will be the Round 21 games between St Helens and Salford Red Devils on Thursday August 8, and Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley on the afternoon of Saturday August 10 (kick-off 3pm).

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director at Sky Sports, said: “Exceptional sport, covered in an innovative and compelling way, has been a big part of our history.

“With the introduction of Sky Sports+, we are now able to offer sport fans more choice and an even better experience when watching the live action, at no extra cost.

“And this is just the beginning; Sky Sports+ unlocks the potential for us to keep evolving and finding new ways to deliver brilliant sport to our customers.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast