Super League club tables offer for South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have reportedly tabled an offer for South Sydney Rabbitohs hooker Damien Cook.

That’s according to the Sydney Morning Herald which has reported that the Giants have offered the New South Wales representative a two-year offer in a bid to lure him to the UK.

Cook is contracted at the Rabbitohs until the end of 2025 on a deal worth about $650,000 – or just shy of £340,000 – but Souths have indicated to Cook’s agent that they would not stand in his way if he could secure a two-year deal in the UK with Huddersfield.

The Giants do, however, face competition from the St George Illawarra Dragons, who are prepare to join the Giants in offering a two-year deal.

32-year-old Cook began his career with the Dragons back in 2013, but made just a handful of appearances before moving on to pastures new with Canterbury Bulldogs in 2014.

There, Cook made just seven appearances before signing for the Rabbitohs ahead of the 2016 NRL season – and the rest, they say, is history.

The 32-year-old has since gone on to make almost 200 appearances for the Redfern club and has arguably become one of their greatest ever hookers.

