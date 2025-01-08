The five most intriguing and entertaining UK rugby league pundits

BEING a sports pundit is a difficult task.

Always in the public eye, they suffer as much scrutiny as the players so their knowledge and understanding of their respective games must be impeccable.

A number of pundits have stayed at the top of the industry while a new crop of illuminating and charismatic speakers come through.

Here are five of the best currently in the UK game:

5. Andrew Henderson

Though now head coach of York, Andrew Henderson was an active pundit on Premier Sports during 2022 and 2023 – and boy was he impressive. The passion for rugby league runs deep through Henderson’s veins with his enthusiasm for the sport evident in the way he speaks and acts about the game. Always one to answer the difficult questions given to him, Henderson is not shy about getting his point across with an honesty that is always good to see and hear.

4. Brian Carney

Having taken over the role as host of Sky Sports following the exit of Eddie Hemmings and Mike ‘Stevo’ Stevenson, it’s fair to say that Brian Carney has excelled. Not only does the former Ireland international ask the difficult questions to fellow pundits as well as guests, Carney summarises and analyses games in an intuitive manner, leaving viewers with a good knowledge of what lessons could be learned from a particular fixture. Despite not technically being a pundit, he often acts as one and does it well.

3. Sam Tomkins

He started out life on Channel 4 alongside Adam Hills and Danika Priim, but Sam Tomkins has impressed that much that he is often a guest pundit on Sky Sports. The wily fullback did, of course, hang up his boots ahead of the 2024 Super League season and so was available for more media-related endeavours, but given his return to the Catalans Dragons, those responsibilities may well fade. Having a great relationship with fellow pundits is also important and Tomkins enjoys his fair share of banter.

2. Kevin Brown

It always helps if you are entertaining as well as insightful as a pundit and Kevin Brown is both. Known for his witty one-liners as well as his extensive knowledge of rugby league, Brown has been a breath of fresh air in recent years since being used as a BBC pundit as well as on Premier Sports to cover the Championship. It’s no surprise that the former Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves halfback has been used extensively on Sky Sports too. Just 40 years of age, Brown will be around for a long time in punditry.

1. Jamie Peacock

Is there anyone more insightful than Jamie Peacock in the game of rugby league? The former Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls hero won everything as a player, but it’s always different to turn that into being a good pundit. However, Peacock speaks with eloquence and passion as a BBC regular which makes obvious why he was so successful as a player. A regular during all big domestic and international games, the 46-year-old delivers some brilliant judgements and observations.

